Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company opens brand new facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Coca-Cola/ Dr. Pepper Bottling Company has opened a warehouse and distribution facility in Springfield.

Around 100 people showed up for the celebration, which coincides with the company marking 100 years as a family business.

The expansion is next to the company’s current headquarters and plant, which is located at 1777 North Packer Road. It also connects the two buildings with a conveyor.

“It just feels wonderful,” said Sally Hargis, Chairman of the board at Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company. “Feels good for all our employees to be able to be here and enjoy the party and enjoy the celebration of 100 years.”

“The jobs are certainly great, the pay is great, and that’s really what we want to focus on,” said Ken McClure, mayor of Springfield. “Good-paying jobs that are very meaningful for us.”

The new plant will allow goods to be moved from the production lines over to the warehouse and will increase storage capacity.