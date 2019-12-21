Ozarks Coca Cola bottling company is expanding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of Springfield’s oldest businesses, Ozarks Coca Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, is expanding.

Bruce Long, with the company, says the expansion will come in two phases.

First, implementing a new in-line blow molding system so they can make its own bottles.

The second phase is creating a warehouse that will connect to their production line and bring all their offices onto one campus.

“Ever since 2014, we started out with about 27 counties in Missouri here,” Long said. “In ’14, ’15, ’16, and ’17, we re-franchised Coca-Cola, and we took over West Plains, Joplin, and Northwest Arkansas as well as our existing territory. So, we tripled in size basically of the area we covered. Coke measures everything in cases. We were about a 6 million case company, and that quickly took us to about a 16 million case company.”

This expansion is expected to create about 25 more positions to the current Springfield staff of about 270 people.

The expansion should be done by the end of 2020 which will coincide with their 100th year anniversary of being in the Ozarks.

