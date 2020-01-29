Ozarks business leaders going to Puerto Rico to rebuild hurricane-damaged home

Mo. — Dozens of business leaders in the Ozarks will soon head to Puerto Rico.

They’ll help rebuild a home that was damaged by hurricane maria nearly three years ago.

The trip will be Feb. 21 through the 28.

The Branson Chamber of Commerce, Bass Pro, and a local construction union all helped to make it possible.

Since April of 2017, employers from the Ozarks have recruited over 500 skilled workers from Puerto Rico, starting a relationship officials would like to see grow.

“Really this is about forming a long term relationship, a lasting relationship,” said Jeff Seifried, president and CEO of Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. “And we think it’s very important to prove our relationship by giving back. And this is an example of that.”

Also, a Convoy of Hope will be in Punta Santiago at the same time.

They’re offering locals a fun kids zone, food, music, groceries, helpful connections and health fair.