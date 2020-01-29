Ozarks business leaders going to Puerto Rico to rebuild hurricane-damaged home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — Dozens of business leaders in the Ozarks will soon head to Puerto Rico.

They’ll help rebuild a home that was damaged by hurricane maria nearly three years ago.

The trip will be Feb. 21 through the 28.

The Branson Chamber of Commerce, Bass Pro, and a local construction union all helped to make it possible.

Since April of 2017, employers from the Ozarks have recruited over 500 skilled workers from Puerto Rico, starting a relationship officials would like to see grow.

“Really this is about forming a long term relationship, a lasting relationship,” said Jeff Seifried, president and CEO of Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. “And we think it’s very important to prove our relationship by giving back. And this is an example of that.”

Also, a Convoy of Hope will be in Punta Santiago at the same time.

They’re offering locals a fun kids zone, food, music, groceries, helpful connections and health fair.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Trending Stories