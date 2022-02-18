SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is asking for more blood donations to avoid next week’s predicted winter storm from impacting blood reserves too severely.

CBCO said reserve levels have already been impacted by poor weather from the last few weeks. As well, several blood drives are scheduled for next week and could be canceled if the weather is too severe.

“If the anticipated winter storm causes school cancellations, the area stands to lose a significant amount of donations,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “There are ten high schools set to hold blood drives Wednesday through Friday. If those drives are canceled or postponed, they represent almost 400 lost donations.”

CBCO said reserve levels currently show less than three-day levels of some blood types, such as O Negative.

Those interested in donating blood can find the nearest blood drive and schedule an appointment on their website.