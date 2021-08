ROGERSVILLE, Mo.- A woman from Ozark has died after a car came over a hill and hit her north of Rogersville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 36-year-old Bridget Morris was walking along Highway 125 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car crested a hill and hit Morris.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 81st fatality crash for Troop D in 2021.