Ozark West Elementary principal resigns mid-year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to the Springfield News-Leader, the principal of Ozark West Elementary resigned from her position in the middle of the school year.

The district placed Sharon Underwood on Dec. 13, 2019, just six days later she resigned from her position.

She will remain on paid leave through the end of the 2019- 2020 school year.

The Ozark School District told KOLR 10, “The Board of Education accepted Dr. Underwood’s resignation during the December 19, 2019, board meeting. Due to this situation being a personnel issue, we cannot comment on the specific details.”

Underwood was named principal in August 2012. Assistant Principal Dr. Gina McBain will take over the role for the remaining part of the school year.

Parents were notified of the situation.