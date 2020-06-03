Ozark voting: School bond passed, use tax didn’t

OZARK, Mo. — Around 62% of voters in Ozark passed the school bond that will keep the 88 cent tax levy in place.

Ozark School superintendent, Doctor Chris Bauman, says the $26.5 million bond will go to the Ozark Innovation Center and the Early Childhood Center.

“It’s really a big deal because not only are we able to address our overcrowding issues coming up across all of our grades,” said Bauman. “So, the nice thing is by building this building we’re able to address all of the overcrowding even in the elementary by shifting our grade levels back and address a lot of things.”

The Innovation Center will work as an extension to to Ozarks current High School property and be a place for several school subjects like health services, science labs, and culinary arts.

This is the second time the use tax failed to pass in Ozark. If passed, it would have given all Ozark residents a 2.4% tax on all online and out-of state purchases; The money from the tax would have gone back into the local economy.

