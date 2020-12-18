Ozark soldier journeys to another state to help motherless children for Christmas

Local News

by: Sara Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark reserve soldier is shining her light this holiday season.

Jalesa McRae had been searching for a family to help this year when she found out about Sherika Baker, a mother who died on Halloween and left behind five children.

That’s when McRae decided to travel all the way to South Carolina — eight hours away — to give Baker’s kids a Merry Christmas.

McRae hopes to be an inspiration for people to do a good deed.

“I want to encourage everybody to help somebody,” she said. “Like, we will touch millions one person at a time if I help somebody today; you help somebody tomorrow. We’re just gonna shine light and let the world know that jesus is real.”

McRae said this is a time to celebrate god and appreciate him.

She said coming together will make the world a better place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now