Ozark schools plan to have earlier school days starting next semester

OZARK, Mo. — Students who are enrolled in the Ozark School District will have to start waking up earlier starting this next 2020 – 2021 school year.

There will be 15 minutes added to each instructional day in the morning.

The total instruction time will be six hours and 45 minutes starting Aug. 24 and ending Dec. 25.

The district considered adding days instead of time but that would cause students to have to take finals and courses after Christmas break which is not good for instruction.

“By adding the 15 minutes, we actually added 43 hours of instructional time to our entire year of calendar,” said, Chris Bauman, superintendent of Ozark School District. “So we were able to add a lot of hours in the first semester, and then we were able to really look at snow makeup days in the second semester.”

New start times will be 8:30 a.m. for elementary school, 7:30 a.m. for middle school, 7:35 a.m. for junior high and 7: 45 a.m. for high school.