Ozark School District starts school with new guidelines

OZARK, Mo.– Students, teachers and staff are back in school in Ozark today putting months of preparation and new guidelines to the test.

Superintendent Chris Bauman says the district’s goal was to have seated, five-day school for as long as possible this year. He commends school staff, parents and the Ozark community for making it possible.

“It comes down to strong communication and really making sure that people understand the direction that we’re heading.”

Bauman says one sacrifice is not allowing visitors inside school buildings on the first day of school.

“Any normal year, doors are open and parents can come in and walk kids to class and enjoy all those things. This year obviously looked a little bit different because we were really trying to keep the building secure and sanitized.”

The district has put new policies in place when it comes to sanitizing classrooms, hallways, buses and other high traffic areas. Students will be separated into cohorts and teachers are being asked to monitor how much time a class spends in a certain space.

Bauman also says outdoor classrooms will be utilized now more than ever to give students a break from wearing masks.

“Teachers are outside. They’ve got their kids outside, so we’re utilizing our spaces outside as much as possible. We do that normally throughout a normal year, this year we’ll see a big increase in that.”

Bailey Strohl will have more tonight on how the first day of school in Ozark went at KOLR 10 News at 5 and 6.