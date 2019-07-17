Ozark School District purchases Fasco building for expansion

OZARK, Mo.– The Ozark School District purchased a property, located at 1600 W. Jackson St. in Ozark, known as the Fasco building on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Courtesy of Ozark School District

The building will serve as an extension to the Ozark High School and provide a new location for there district offices. This purchase is apart of the District;’s Long Range Plan that was approved back in March of 2019.

After looking at several potential facilities the school board decided on this building, they said it will create more learning opportunities for students and preserve the facility that has been important to the community.

In a release, Ozark Superintendent Chris Bauman said, “Purchasing an existing facility is the most responsible use of taxpayer money and we are fortunate to have a facility available that meets the needs of our growing District.”

The release states that phase one of the Long Range Plan, Appropriately called Operation Renovate & Innovate, is an estimated total cost of $25.5 million. The Plan calls for the District to purchase an existing commercial facility to remodel for a high school innovation center; remodel and add a storm shelter to Ozark Middle School, and remodel District Office to expand Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center.

The community should expect to see a bond issue, as early as April 2020, to help the district complete the project.

For more information on the District’s Long Range Plan visit www.ozarktigers.org/renovation.