Ozark School District adds bond issue to April ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–A few big changes could be coming to one local school district and it’s all to make room for growth.

The Ozark School District has put a $26.5 million bond issue on the April 2020 ballot. Officials say it will only keep the 88-cent tax levy that’s already in place.

If passed, the funds will go towards renovating the high school innovation center, as well as expanding the early childhood center.

This is just another step in what the district is calling ‘Operation Renovate and Innovate.’ Back in July, the district bought the Fasco building on Jackson St.

Now a majority of the over $26 million will be going towards renovating that building.

It will now house the district office and about 400 high school students. The rest of the money would go towards renovating the current district office building into more space for the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center.

The district is now asking for voters to say yes to keeping the tax levy that will pay for the expansion plans.

Construction has already started on the district office at the innovation center, with staff expected to move over this April.

If the bond issue passes, Dr. Chris Bauman Superintendent of Ozark School District says he expects students to start the 2022 school year in the new building.