Ozark school awarded national award

OZARK, Mo. — A local school has been recognized as a U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon School.

“The U.S. Department of Education acknowledges your students’ success as an inspiring example of how teachers, parents and community leaders can work together to help students prepare for what comes next,” said Betsy DeVos, secretary of education. “I commend you for striving to do what’s right for your students and to personalize instruction to meet your students’ unique needs and strengths. Thank you for what you do to help your students realize their potential and achieve their dreams.”

West Elementary in the Ozark School District was one of seven Missouri schools to receive this recognition and the only school in Southwest Missouri.

The school says this is the first time a school in Ozark has received this national award.

“Our leadership team and our Board of Education appreciates the hard work employees do around the District,” said Craig Carson, Ozark School District Superintendent. “We are grateful West received this recognition by DESE and now by the Department of Education. What a validation and testament to the energy, love, strategic problem-solving, creativity, innovation and hard work they exhibit for our most valued customers.”

The Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized for their outstanding academic achievement or their performance at high academic levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

“Every year the U.S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools, schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels,” according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website. “The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.”