OZARK, Mo.– The Ozark Police Department are asking for help locating a missing teen. Kaylee Louis-Elliott, 15, was last seen in Ozark at 9:00 p.m. on September 11.

Louis-Elliott is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes and about 5’1″ and 117 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information or knowledge of her whereabouts are asked to contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.