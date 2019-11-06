Ozark police searching for missing 15 year old

OZARK, Mo.– Ozark Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Josiah Robert Harvison.

Harvison has brown hair, brown eyes, 5’4″ and weighs 125 lbs. He wears glasses and has a mole on the right side of his face above his lip.

According to a release Harvison was last seen in the area of Longview St between North 21 St and Fremont St in Ozark on November 5, 2019, around 11 p.m.

He was last wearing blue jeans and a blue and grey jacket with stripes.

If you have seen or have any information on his whereabouts contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.