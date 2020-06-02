Ozark Police puts officer on administrative leave for statements made on social media

OZARK, Mo. — On June 1, The Ozark Police Department released a statement saying one of their police officers made posts on social media that they didn’t approve of.

The department said the posts made didn’t match their mission or what is expected from its officers.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.” Ozark Police Department statement

The department went on to say they support working in partnership with the community and the right to peacefully assemble and protest.

This is a developing story