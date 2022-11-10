OZARK, Mo. — A couple of local issues on the Midterm ballot regarding increases in taxes for law enforcement improvements were voted down by Nixa and Ozark residents.

Each town had its own version of a tax issue on the midterm ballot that would have gone to help fund law enforcement.

Before the election, the police chief of Ozark said that they might have to start cutting certain programs because of a lack of funding and a low number of officers.

In a Facebook post Ozark police published yesterday afternoon, Police Chief Justin Arnold thanked voters — even though they didn’t pass the funding increase:

“The Ozark police department will continue to evaluate our public safety effectiveness and efficiency in an effort to maintain high-quality services in our rapidly growing and changing community.” -Justin Arnold, Police Chief of Ozark

Voters in Ozark rejected a 2.375% local use tax that would have funded things such as the hiring of more officers, the building of a new headquarters, and buying more police vehicles.

Close to 6,500 people voted on the issue with more than 3,800 people voting “no.”

In Nixa, they also had an issue on their ballot asking voters to approve a 1% percent city sales tax that would have helped fund a new police station and headquarters.

The voters rejected the proposal but it was a little bit closer than Ozark was. Close to 8,500 voters voted on this issue, with 52% of voters saying “no” to the issue.

Ozark and Nixa are both growing communities where the population has risen significantly over the last decade.

In towns like Strafford and in Monett, voters passed issues where law enforcement would each get more funding.