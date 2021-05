OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department announced a homicide investigation on May 19, 2021.

According to the police, officers were dispatched to 2700 block N. 31st Street for an unknown medical call.

Police found a deceased male with a gunshot wound outside the residence when they arrived.

A suspect was arrested by police while they were on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the Ozark Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit.

This is a developing story.