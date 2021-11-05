Ozark Police Department mourn the passing of Police Service Dog Dak

OZARK, Mo. — Ozark Police Department announced the passing of Police Service Dog Dak.

Dak, a 14-year-old Belgian Malinois, was in the service of his handler Captain Derek Hill from 2009 to 2015. Dak began his service when he was 16 months old. Over his career, Dak provided assistance to the Ozark Police Department and numerous other area law enforcement agencies through narcotic deployments, locating suspects, and other various patrol deployments.

Since his retirement, he has lived with Captain Hill. Dak will be buried at the Police Service Dog Memorial on South Lone Pine in Springfield.