OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Katrina Taylor, 33, was reported missing on Friday, August 6. She was last seen at a Casey’s General Store at 1950 W. Jackson Street.

Taylor was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and a camouflage hat.

Taylor is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds, and is 5 feet and 6 inches tall.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.