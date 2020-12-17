Ozark Police are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that led to shots fired

OZARK, Mo.- The Ozark Police Department is asking for help in locating a vehicle involved in a road rage shooting incident from Wednesday evening.

According to a press release, a black Chevrolet HHR shot at another car near the intersection of South Street and 9th Street. Police say the vehicle is missing a hubcap on the driver’s side or that it may be a spare tire.

Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect, you are encouraged to call the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.