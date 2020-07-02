Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District will not appeal service fee for the landfill in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, AR- The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District has decided not to appeal an Arkansas circuit court decision that has ruled the yearly $18 service fee for the Baxter county landfill unconstitutional. The fee for Twin Lakes Area landowners began two years ago when it was first implemented by court order to help the OMSWD repay revenue bonds it had issued in October 2005 to purchase the NABORS landfill in Baxter County. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality stepped in to seal the landfill after the solid waste district ceased its operation in 2012.

The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District is comprised of Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties, with Carroll County having withdrawn from the district in 2019. The district’s Board of Directors is composed each county judge and the mayors of all first-class cities within the district.

Even though many believe this was a step towards eliminating the $18 fee from residents property taxes, Judge Micky Pendergrass of Baxter county says collecting will not stop until there is a final ruling.

“A lot of process and details to be worked out, but things go right on until there is a final court order that has been recorded in all counties which has not happened.”

Matt Bishop is the attorney for the plaintiffs, and said he believes Bank of OZK could still appeal the Arkansas circuit judge’s decision. “Bank of the Ozarks, as trustee to bondholders is deciding whether or not it’s going to try and pick up the appeal. So, I wouldn’t call it completely dead yet until Bank of the Ozarks says we’re not picking up the appeal or the Appellate says sorry this is over.”

Now if no appeal is submitted, Bishop says it does seem like the 18-dollars added to these five counties property tax will be gone next year. Then his focus will be on the process of returning the $2.4 million collected to the taxpayers. The court has to approve your plan. The court has to approve the attorney’s fees and cost, and then the court approves how much you’re sending back and people get a chance to say I like this or I don’t like this. Once the court approves it, we put that plan into effect.”

This decision will be made in Pulaski county, whether the money will be distributed back to the original taxpayers, the district or the bondholders.