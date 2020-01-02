Ozark Mountain regional boil order

LEAD HILL, AR — People in the Northern Arkansas counties of Newton, Boone, and Searcy are under a boil order after low water pressure was detected.

Officials with the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority say the water levels are close to full production.

Each individual system must be tested, and officials expect the boil order to be lifted once the results are in. That will take at least 24 hours after samples are received by the Health Department.

The Arkansas Department of Health requires a boil order when water pressure drops below a certain point.

You can check boil orders with the Department of Health here: https://health.arkansas.gov/wa_engTraining/boilwaterorder.aspx



KOLR10 incorrectly reported about the processes that led to this boil order, and the number of counties affected by it. KOLR10 regrets this error.