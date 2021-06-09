Ozark Mountain Daredevils receive a piece representing band’s career history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A special piece of history recently returned to the Ozark Mountain Daredevils: a hand-painted sign of the band’s first album.

Known by many as the “Quilt Album,” the sign was displayed at Tower Records on Sunset Strip back in 1974.

The band got a call from a man in Los Angeles asking if they wanted the sign back because the man’s wife said it was taking up too much space at their business.

“What was great about it was we knew it was unusual and different but it also sort of showcases who we are and where we’re from, which is a really important part of our legacy and probably the reason we’re still together to this day,” said John Dillon, with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. “So it mattered to us that someone wanted to get it to us. In a way, it’s sort of coming back home is the way I look at it.”

