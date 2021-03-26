Ozark Missing persons advisory issued for Anna and Amora Rossi

OZARK, Mo.– An advisory was issued Friday for Anna and Amora Rossi, who are missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anna, 30, was last seen in Ozark at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, March 25. She is believed to have left her residence in a silver 2016 Honda CRV with the license plate BE0T2U. She is believed to have her two-year-old daughter Amora with her.

Anna is described as approximately 4’11”, 100 pounds with blonde hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos. Amora is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Ozark Police are asking anybody who has seen either or has any information or knowledge of their whereabouts to contact the Ozark Police Department immediately at 417-581-6600.