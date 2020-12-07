Ozark mayor extends masking order to April 2021

OZARK, Mo.- The mayor of Ozark announced the masking order that went into effect in October will stay in effect until April 30, 2021.

According to a press release, the order was supposed to end on December 31.

“We are continuing to work together with neighboring counties on creating a united front against this virus,” Mayor Rick Gardner said. “It’s been a difficult time for everyone, but especially those who have lost family or friends to complications brought on by COVID-19. We are doing everything we can to follow advice and guidelines provided by local and national health experts to help prevent even more unfortunate deaths in our community and slow the spread, which is why we have extended the executive Mask Covering Order.”