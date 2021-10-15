Ozark man to serve 120 days and 5 years probation in assault investigation

OZARK, Mo.- Nicholas Cole of Ozark will serve jail time and probation after an assault investigation.

Court documents say Cole was sentenced Thursday to three charges:

Second-degree kidnapping – five years probation

First-degree child endangerment – 120 days of jail time

Tampering with a victim – five years probation

A grand jury indictment in 2019 indicated that on two separate occasions, once in 2015 and once in 2017, Cole held an underage victim against his will and forcibly sexually abused him.

This summer, Cole pleaded guilty to two kidnapping charges, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree endangering welfare of a child, tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution and first-degree harassment. The sexual abuse, harassment, and one kidnapping charge were recently dropped.