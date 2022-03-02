OZARK, Mo. — An Ozark man has entered a plea and received a sentence after prosecutors charged him in connection with the death of a 16-month-old girl in 2016.

On Wednesday, James Dewey Church pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Church was also charged with domestic assault and child abuse, but those charges were dismissed.

Ozark Police arrested Church in October of 2016 after officers responded to a house because an infant was not breathing. Eight-week-old Iris Church was taken to a Springfield area hospital for treatment but was transferred to a St. Louis facility. She died three days later from her injuries.

Court records show Church admitted to shaking the baby and dropping her. Investigators said doctors diagnosed her with severe brain trauma.