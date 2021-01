SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Ozark man was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, according to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson.

James Rankin, 44-years-old, began sexually abusing the daughter of an acquaintance when she was 12-years-old while living in Christian County.

When the victim was 13-years-old, Rankin took the victim to his place of work in Springfield and raped her.

Rankin is scheduled for a sentencing hearing for March 18, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.