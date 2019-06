BRANSON WEST, Mo.– A Ozark man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Nathan Brookshire, 19, was traveling northbound on MO 13 in Branson when his bike was hit by a 2006 Cadalic Deville. The Cadalic was trying to pass another vehicle when it hit Brookshire’s bike.

The accident happened on June 18, 2019 at approximately 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Trop D’s 41 fatality this year.