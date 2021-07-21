Ozark man charged with assaulting a postal carrier

OZARK, Mo. – A man charged with assaulting a postal carrier in December has pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Peter Harrington, 55-years-old, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting an employee of the United States.

The incident began on December 4th, 2020, when the mail carrier stopped at Harrington’s assisted living facility to deliver mail.

Harrington charged at him, demanding his mail and hitting the carrier on the head.

The carrier tried to protect himself by turning toward his truck and covering himself, but Harrington continued to hit him.

When the carrier gave Harrington his mail, Harrington was angry that he only received one envelope and walked away verbally aggressive.

Following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Ozark, Mo., Police Department, Harrington was charged on July 21st.

Harrington is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.