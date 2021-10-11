Ozark International Raceway to host first professional motorsports event in 2022

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo.- The newly opened Ozark International Raceway will host its first professional motorsports event in May 2022.

The SRO Motorsports Group shared its America calendar, and the raceway will host SRO America championships will take to the new circuit on May 20th – 22nd, pending FIA homologation.

According to SOR Motorsports, the 3.87-mile circuit sits on 650 acres of land in the Lake of the Ozarks region.

The Ozarks International Raceway, the brainchild of professional racecar driver J.R. Pesek, was set to open in the summer of 2021.

Pesek told OzarksFirst in 2020, the track will run for nearly 4 miles, weaving through a 659-acre plot of land nestled within the countryside of Missouri.

“This part of the country, I think, is kind of starving for the track,” Pesek said.

Pesek said when it came to altering the environment to accommodate the track, there wasn’t much that needed to be done.

“The trees and designing of the racetrack, we only took down what we had to,” he said. “There wasn’t many we had to take down, we’re trying to respect the environment.”

There are some adaptations being made, though. Pesek says they had to get creative when it came to how they’d store and house cars.

“So, we thought it was a cool thing to turn these from turkey barns, put them to use, instead of tearing them all down,” J.R. explained. “We went in and cut down the concrete wall on each side, turkey barns have a two-foot ledge, and we cut every other one open. And it created 58 garages.”

Below is the rest of the SRO America calendar for 2022: