Ozark High School donates fresh produce from USDA Farmers to Families Food Box to the community

OZARK, Mo. — Free boxes of fresh produce like strawberries, sweet potatoes, green peppers, and oranges are being handed out at Ozark High School right now.

It’s part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

These 22 pound boxes of food are free to anyone. There are no income or residency qualifications and Ozark schools has about 800 to give away.

“It has been very popular,” said Cheryl Johnson, director of nutrition at Ozark Schools. “There’s more cars than we can count and we’re going through it really quickly. It’s amazing to see all of the people that are coming and it’s amazing for us to be able to help our community and our farmers.”

If you missed out today, the school district will be handing out more free fresh produce boxes again from June 17 to 24 and July 1, 2020.