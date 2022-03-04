OZARK, Mo.– Ozark High School is adding a new model for learning – “Academy”.

Students will choose from six academies, which will mimic a college major which the school hopes will create smaller classrooms and more individualized experiences.

“We’re looking at the culture of our building and trying to make that big school feel small by organizing students with those who have similar interests,” Ozark High School principal Dr. Jeremy Brownfield said. “We’re trying to then connect those students to not only each other and what we do in here, but also community leaders and different opportunities they have in the academies and in the community to explore their interests.”

Students will choose one of six academies. Once a student picks one, they will go into a specific program, or pathway.

OHS said these academies are an addition to it’s core curriculum. It ultimately wants to prepare students for life after high school.

Junior Avary Johnson is hopeful having a specialized experience will make her feel less stressed about her future.

“I’m super excited that I’m getting to have these experiences now so that when I’m in college, I’m even more prepared and I can specialize even faster because everyone kind of changes their major in college,” Johnson said. “But since I’m doing it now, I can kind of pick and choose. Since it’s more advanced here, my senior year is going to be perfect because I actually get to pick and choose it’s essentially almost like I’m at college.”

Ozark High School said students will pick their academy for the next school ear within the next couple of weeks. The high school will also open a second campus in August.