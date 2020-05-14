Ozark Greenways hosts “Bike Walk and Wheel Week” to keep Springfield active

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– This week is Bike Walk and Wheel Week, which is an annual celebration everyone is encouraged to take part in.

Ozark Greenways hosts the event and says exploring the outdoors offers a healthy physical and mental break. The non-profit says Springfield has more than 80 miles of on-street bike routes and 75 plus miles of trails.

Mary Kromrey serves as executive director and says she’s happy to see people getting outside, rain or shine.

“We have had a great response so far people have been showing how they’ve been out exploring their neighborhood, the back alleyways, exploring new trails, going on bicycle rides out in the county,” Kromrey said. “So we’ve been really tickled and impressed with the outpouring of support and just the enthusiasm and even the number of folks that we’re doing their posts yesterday going on a rainy bicycle ride or a rainy stroll through their neighborhood.”

Kromrey encourages people to post pictures being active to their social media accounts using #OzarkGreenways.

Bike walk & wheel weeks runs through this Sunday.