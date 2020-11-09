Ozark Fire receives grant to improve water rescue team

OZARK, Mo.- The Ozark Fire Protection District has received grant funds for its water rescue team.

According to a press release, the grant comes from Missouri Employers Mutual. The funding will be used to purchase equipment to outfit the fire district’s water rescue team.

Assistant Fire Chief Donald Gregory says this will allow a water rescue team to respond to water-based emergencies faster than the Springfield team.

“The 110 square mile district is bisected by the Finley River, which has seen historic record flooding multiple times in the last five years,” Gregory states.

The grant is a matching fund grant, meaning the fire district will purchase the equipment, and will be reimbursed by the funds from the grant.

“The district will begin the bidding process to acquire the equipment immediately, and after acquiring the equipment will complete the highly technical training to certify several members of the district as Swift-Water Rescue Technicians,” the release states.