Ozark engineer earns international “Fire Officer” title

Ozark, Mo. — Kyle Heminger successfully completed the process awarding the professional designation of “Fire Officer.” He is only one of 601 Fire Officers worldwide.
The Commission of Professional Credentialing says the program recognizes individuals who demonstrate excellence in seven measured components including:
- Experience
- Education
- Professional Development
- Professional Contributions
- Association Membership
- Community Involvement
- Technical Competence
All applicants are also required to identify a future professional development plan. Heminger’s professional designation will be valid for three years before he will have to show continued growth in the areas of professional development. He will also have to adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.