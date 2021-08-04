Ozark Empire Fair races pigs

A mature Vietnamese pot-bellied pig roams the streets of the Cantera community in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2020. The former pets — or descendants of former pets — have reproduced at such an alarming rate that the U.S. territory declared a health emergency last year so federal officials could start eradicating them. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fair hosted a fan-favorite event: pig racing.

Joe Hendrik has been racing his pigs for 20 years at the fair and 40 years altogether.

Hendrik’s pigs race five times a day, with a 2-hour break between races.

Hendrik says the pigs do not get too tired out. Instead, they are excited to get out and race as they don’t run a very long distance.

Hendrik says he is grateful for the cooler temperatures this week because it is easier on his pigs.

“We’re from Kansas. We usually don’t have quite the humidity you guys do, and it was really affecting us a lot. Like I said, we get a lot of fans, and air pigs so that really, really is what’s keeping them content. They go out and run, and they go back to the trailers, and there’s the cool and the water, and they get along good,” says Hendrik.

The pigs finished their last race of the day at 8:30 p.m., but they will be at the fair Thursday as well.