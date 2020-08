SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozark Empire Fair kicked off July 30 with a few changes and new precautions compared to the year before.

Each person who comes to the fair will have to wear a mask except when eating, drinking and medical restrictions.

Fair management says it has some guidelines to ensure social distancing and staff will be required to keep everything sanitized.

A few competitions will still occur at the fair, including the young participants in the Junior Angus Show.