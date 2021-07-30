Ozark Empire Fair heads into day 2, filled with livestock shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Another day of fried food, rides and animals is set for Springfield with the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Aaron Owen says the people who put their animals on display look forward to the fair every year.

“They work long and hard and they start this time now planning for next year,” Owen said. “This is their Valentine’s Day. They get to bring their animals out, their crafts out, things of that nature. We got 72 acres to spread out in so there’s lots of outdoor activities.”

Livestock shows will be happening all day today. There are 11 shows from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lots of animals will be on exhibit, and you can even ride a pony.

This year’s fair will include a science attraction – designed for kids – and a new dog act.

Owen says this year’s fair is similar to last year’s. Things are spread out, social distancing is encouraged along with handwashing around the Fairgrounds. This is the event’s 85th year.

“It was a district fair. We’re told that they really don’t keep track of that anymore, so we’re kind of a regional fair now. But, it’s went from then until now, the 85 years,” Owen said. “There’s been different versions. The barn we’re standing in was built in the 60’s. So, there’s a long heritage of smiles that’s been made here and friendships that’s been made here that will go on forever.”

The fair will have a $3 day next week and honor first responders, soldiers and college students.