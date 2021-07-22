Ozark Empire Fair forecast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Temperatures are slowly creeping into the 90s as we head closer to the weekend. Some individuals already have their eyes peeled on next weekend’s forecast because the 85th Annual Ozark Empire Fair starts a week from today on July 29th! While the fair has indoor and outdoor events from July 29th through August 7th, and these are also the dog days of summer with high temperatures in the mid 90 degrees.

As the fair gets closer, the Climate Predication Center has Missouri experiencing slight excessive heat during the event the first week of the fair. Above-average temperatures are anticipated from Springfield with below-average precipitation for the first week of the fair. Heat index values will likely exceed over 100 degrees making for a very hot day outside at the fair.

As summer is in full swing, some things about how to prepare for the heat before you go! The most vulnerable to the heat are babies, toddlers, pregnant women, nursing mothers, individuals 65 years or older, individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, and pets.

How to prepare before you go:

First, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Second, always stay hydrated!

Third, soak bandanas or towels in water and freeze them. When you start to feel warm/hot, place them under the pulse points such as the wrists, behind the neck, and around your temple. This will help make your body feel cooler.

Some things to avoid:

Dehydrating drinks such as caffeine and alcohol.

Some signs of overheat are:

Heat cramps

Signs: painful muscle spasms in legs or abdomen, heavy sweating

What to do: Gentle massage or apply firm pressure to the cramp/spasm

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

2. Heat Exhaustion

Signs: Weakness or tiredness, pale, cool, clammy skin, fast, weak heartbeat, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, heavy sweating, muscle cramps, headache, and fainting

What to do: move the individual to a cool air-conditioned room, loosen clothes, apply cool wet cloths, give sips of water if the person vomits more than once

If there is no relief after an hour, seek medical attention.

3. Heat Stroke