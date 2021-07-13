Ozark Empire Fair announces Loverboy is unable to perform this year

from left, Paul Dean, Matt Frenette, Mike Reno, Doug Johnson and Ken ‘Spider’ Sinnaeve of the music group Loverboy attend the iHeart80s Party held at The Forum on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Popular 80s group, Loverboy, will no longer perform at the Ozark Empire Fair this year due to travel restrictions from Canada.

The band was slated to perform on July 29. The Fairgrounds says all ticket holders who purchased tickets online will be issued automatic refunds for the ticket value and credit card fees along with their fair admission if they purchased that in addition to their concert tickets. If tickets were purchased in person with cash or check, call 417-833-2660 or e-mail boxoffice@ozarkempirefair.com for information on how to get a refund.

There will be a birthday bash to celebrate the Ozark Empire Fair’s 85th birthday and Missouri’s 200th birthday to bring more amusement to the fair. The bash includes performances from Dr. Zhivegas, Sequel Dose, and Members Only. Admission to this performance is free with admission to the fair.

The Ozark Empire Fair runs from July 29 through August 7.