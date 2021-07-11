Ozark County authorities search for missing Gainesville man

GAINESVILLE, Mo.- The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a man who went missing Thursday, July 8.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Ronnie Sullivan left a home on County Road 803 in Gainesville around 11:00 a.m. that day. About an hour later, Sullivan was seen at a home on County Road 108 asking for a drink of water.

Authorities say Sullivan has mental health issues.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts or sees Sullivan, please contact 911 or the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department at 417-679-4633.