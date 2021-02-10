Ozark business sells flowers and adoptable puppy play time for Valentine’s Day

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Mountain Flower Truck and The Humane Society have teamed up to create Puppy Grams for Valentine’s Day.

“I would love to receive flowers from a puppy!” said Katie Newcomb, the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri Marketing Coordinator.

The Ozark Mountain Flower Truck came up with the idea last year to incorporate puppies into its flower deliveries. The idea did so well that the two companies decided to try again this year and it has already sold out.

A bouquet of dried flowers and 10 minutes with an adoptable puppy costs $70.

“$20 from every purchase come back to our shelter to help our animals here,” says Newcomb.

Deliveries will be going out only on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.

Although the Puppy Gram is sold out for the year, the puppies are still looking for a forever home.