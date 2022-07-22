OZARK, Mo. — The 67th Annual Ozark Boosters Club Rodeo will bring some of the area’s best riders and ropers to the area this weekend.

Ozark, just south of Springfield, is home to one of the area’s biggest rodeos. This year marks the 67th iteration of the rodeo, which will be held Saturday and Sunday. Contestants from all over the United States will come to compete in the nine events at the rodeo. Those events are:

Bareback riding

Barrel racing

Ladies’ breakaway roping

Bull riding

Calf roping

Ranch bronc riding

Saddle bronc riding

Steer wrestling

Team roping

Kids will be able to participate in the Dash for Cash event and enjoy family entertainment. Concessions and vendors will be on site.

Tickets to the rodeo are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-10. At-the-door tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children. Children 5 and under can get in for free. You can purchase tickets at Cavender’s PFI in Springfield and Apple Market stores in Ozark, Clever, and Sparta. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. both on Saturday and Sunday.