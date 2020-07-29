Ozark Board of Aldermen hear from Health Department about mask ordinance

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Board of Aldermen hosted a virtual meeting to gain some background information on Tuesday, July 28, to help in their decision on a masking ordinance.

In the city’s survey, about 43% of people who took the survey say they strongly disagreed with wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, about 37% strongly agreed.

Doctor Karen Peak, Christian County Health Department administrator, spoke at the meeting warning the board of potential increase in cases due to people from Branson and Springfield traveling to Ozark to spend money if a masking ordinance is not passed.

“Our county is in the middle of both of those [Springfield and Branson.] What they’re going to do here is bring COVID-19 into our community because those individuals would potentially come here spend their money and come to our Walmarts, our stores to our restaurants because they don’t want to wear their mask,” said Peak. “But then we have half of our population here that want to be protected, so we have to think about those individuals are probably going to go to Taney County and Greene County.”

There was no vote during this meeting, but there will be a vote and a public comment on the masking ordinance at the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, August 3.

Watch the full meeting below: