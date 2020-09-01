SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several blood drives hosted by a local blood center are working on getting A and O blood types to stabilize their blood supply.

Community Blood Center of The Ozarks (CBCO) says it provides blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area hospitals. The blood center says its reserves for A and O blood types have reached “potentially dangerous levels,” and eligible donors are encouraged to give at a CBCO blood center or at a mobile blood drive in their area.

CBCO was able to host a blood drive at Missouri State University Sept. 1; this drive will go till Sept. 3.

“We’re grateful and indebted to Clif Smart and the administration here at Missouri State University for agreeing to hold this blood drive,” said Chris Pilgrim, with CBCO. “Normally, at this time, we get about 400 donations at Missouri State over a three day period. This blood drive’s about to net us about half of that.”

Here is a list of different blood drives happening in the Ozarks:

Springfield – 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, September 1, 2 & 3, 2020, Missouri State University, 901 S. National Ave.

Bentonville, AR – 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, Northwest Medical Center Bentonville, 3000 Medical Center Parkway

Salem – 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, Salem Community Blood Drive, 201 N. MacArthur

You can make an appointment to give blood at CBCO’s website.