OZARK, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau said shoppers should be careful before they place orders with an online retailer based in Ozark, Missouri. The BBB said customers have reported placing and paying for orders from Amara’s Apparel, but the business never delivered.

According to the BBB, Amara’s Apparel sells handmade children’s clothing and markets its business through social media and its website, amarasapparel.com. However, as of May 23, 2022, the website address only displays a message saying “We’ll be back soon!”

The business has received an “F” rating from the BBB.

On Monday, the BBB shared several stories from customers who claim they placed orders in the fall of 2021 and either received only some of the items ordered or didn’t receive anything.

These stories included:

A Missouri woman said she placed six orders, and spent more than $300, only to receive one of the orders

An Ohio woman who paid $178 and said she never received anything

A woman in Oklahoma said she spent around $500, never received anything, and only got some of her money back.

The BBB said it attempted to reach the business and it did not respond. OzarksFirst called the number listed for the business on its BBB page and a message said the number was disconnected.

The BBB shared some advice about shopping online and recommended checking any online retailer’s profile with the Better Business Bureau before shopping with a retailer you are unfamiliar with. Paying by credit card can make it easier to challenge a payment, and the BBB advised paying close attention to the retailer’s website. Secure sites’ web addresses should start with “https://.” You also may see a picture of a small closed lock in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.