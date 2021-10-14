Owners react to the decision of the demolition of Jim Stafford and Caravelle Theatres

BRANSON, Mo. – Jim Stafford first played in Branson at the Caravelle Theatre decades ago, but when the theatre was first purchased by Jim Mock’s father, it was known as the Anita Bryant Theatre.

“It’s bittersweet because we’ve had it here, the family’s had it for 25 years,” said Mock.

Mock said the offer to sell was too good to pass up, but he will miss his family’s theatre and all of the memories he’s had there.

“Bob Hope’s last live performance singing and dancing before a live-theatre audience was on this stage,” Mock said.

Before the theatres that have sat next to each other on the Branson strip since the 1980s are demolished, there will be an auction for all items inside, including some legendary memorabilia.

“A few of Jim’s personal items,” said Diane Clevenger, the owner of Coon Ridge Auction Company. “We’ve got an outfit, a stage costume that he wore, a little hobo outfit. We have that. We have some signed things. We have one of his guitars all taped up.”

The auction will begin on Monday, October 25th at 9 a.m., starting at the Gateway Inn Motel. Starting at noon, items will be sold in an online auction.