Overnight Springfield shooting leaves one injured, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An overnight shooting in Springfield has left one injured and one arrested.

At about 1:22 a.m. Saturday night outside Zan Nightclub on 311 S. Patton Ave., officers were alerted to an altercation between two males. Officers also heard gunfire.

At the scene, one male with a gun was detained. He was taken into custody.

Officers also found one male who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported.